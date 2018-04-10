SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's detectives identified and arrested the suspect who stabbed a teen in the parking lot of Mountain Side Middle School back in May.

Officials identified the suspect as Daniil Bezzubenkov, 22.

According to police, four juveniles went to Mountainside Middle School on May 23 between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. One of the boys said he forgot his cell phone in the car and ran back to the car to retrieve it. As he opened the car door, an unknown person attacked him from behind, pushing the boy into the driver’s seat.

On Oct. 3, authorities contacted Bezzubenkov at his residence where he admitted to assaulting the victim while holding a "piece of metal" in his hand. According to reports, the suspect punched the victim and stabbed him three times, once in the arm and twice in the abdomen. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Bezzubenkov said he was walking through the school property when he noticed the teens. He said he did not know the victim he assaulted. Officials said the reason for his assault is unknown.

Bezzubenkov was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree assault.He is being held on $250,000 bond.

