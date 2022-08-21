Suspect in serious condition after being shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries. No Spokane County Sheriff deputies were hurt in the shooting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning near Pittsburg and Lyons in Northeast Spokane.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office the suspect is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday, after two deputies tried to locate the suspect wanted on a felony warrant for a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor warrant for an arrest. The suspected was located at a storage complex.

According to the Sheriff's office, the deputies made initial contact with the suspect. In the confrontation, one deputy approached the suspect and pulled up to the suspect's pickup. The suspect did not comply with the deputy, then hopped into his truck.

The suspect then put the car in gear and reversed it towards the deputy who was behind the truck, blocking an escape. Shots were fired and the suspect was injured.

There is no indication that the suspect shot at the deputies. No deputies were injured in the shooting. The person shot has not been identified at this time.

According to the Sheriff's office one deputy has been placed on administrative leave, as a part of the investigation process. the other is a witness officer.

A special investigation into the shooting will be managed by the Spokane Police Department and Washington State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.

