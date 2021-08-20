Suspect in custody for fatal Mattawa shooting

54-year-old Antonio Quiterio Magallon was pronounced dead outside of his home on Thursday afternoon.

MATTAWA, Wash — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Mattawa Thursday afternoon.

Authorities received a 911 call on Thursday afternoon and when they arrived to the scene they found family members of 54-year-old Antonio Quiterio Magallon on the ground outside the house. Magallon was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to GCSO.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage of the property and Magallon's family was able to identify their neighbor, 56-year-old Juan Manuel Silva Murillo as the suspect.

Investigators called Murillo on the phone and he surrendered without incident. Murillo was arrested Thursday night.

Murillo is admitted to Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. His bail is set at $ 5 million.

The motive for the shooting is not clear yet.