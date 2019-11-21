COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The man accused of firing at officers on the Fourth of July was charged with felony battery of an officer Wednesday in connection to the shooting, and the officers involved in the shooting were cleared of wrongdoing.

Court documents say Tyler Rambo is accused of attempting to shoot a man on the Fourth of July and pointing a gun at a woman. Eight officers with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department shot Rambo multiple times after he allegedly shot at officers following a foot chase.

Coeur d'Alene police said the involved officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing. The Bonner County Prosecutor, who reviewed the shooting, determined that the officers acted legally. His decision was sent to Kootenai County officials this week.

Rambo was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

Rambo is already facing separate charges related to a fight that allegedly preceded the shooting.

Rambo filed a $9 million tort claim against the City of Coeur d’Alene for damages related to the shooting.

The claim filed on Friday, Nov. 1, alleges that the officers acted inappropriately in shooting Rambo, in part due to inadequate training and supervision.

Tort claims are filed by an individual who claims they were harmed or have suffered loss due to negligent actions by a state employee or agency. The claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

The tort claim alleges that the officers deployed their taser into Rambo while he had his hands in the air, adding that the action was taken without warning to Rambo or other officers.

The claim goes on to say that the taser forced Rambo to lose control of his muscles, causing him to involuntarily fire his gun at officers. Afterward, the officers “proceeded to unleash an unnecessary barrage of gunfire at and into Mr. Rambo,” the claim reads.

According to the claim, Rambo is permanently disabled after the shooting, with injuries including the complete loss of both of his legs.

Rambo will need assisted living and physical and occupational therapies for his injuries, which will cost more than $3,000 per week, according to the claim. The claim also outlines past and future medical expenses, including prosthetic and ambulatory equipment in an unknown amount.

