SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a 2018 stabbing spree in Spokane is set to appear in court on Nov. 1.

According to court records, Joseph W. Murray will appear in Spokane County Superior Court on Nov. 1 for a stay hearing.

Murray is suspected of stabbing a man and a woman near the Spokane Convention Center downtown on Oct. 30, 2018, before stabbing another man in front of the Union Gospel Mission on East Trent Avenue about an hour later.

Murray was charged with first-degree assault.

One of the victims from the stabbings near the Spokane Convention Center, Michael J. Reum Hallock, suffered a collapsed lung, according to court records. The other victim from the first two stabbings, Makayla L. Goozmer, was stabbed in the left arm, which required stitches.

Jimmie E. Bailey, the victim who was stabbed near UGM, suffered life-threatening injuries, court documents said. Goozmer described the knife to police as being 8-inches long.

The three stabbings that Murray is accused of carrying out were the last three in a string of six stabbings in 11 days in Spokane during October 2018.

No motive has been released for the stabbings.

The following video is a report on the legality of knives over 4 inches long in Washington state.