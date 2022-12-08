Suspect in fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Airway Heights

According to SPD, 25-year-old Jarmal O. Packard was booked into the Spokane County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — On Monday, Dec. 5, Spokane police arrested a suspect tied to a fatal shooting that occurred on Nov. 21, 2022, in Tacoma, Wash.

According to SPD, 25-year-old Jarmal O. Packard was booked into the Spokane County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant.

Packard was arrested around 11:30 a.m. when an SPD officer located a vehicle tied to the investigation. SPD says the unoccupied car was parked at an abandoned business in Airway Heights. After setting up surveillance, police arrested Packard once he exited the building.

Packard will be transported to Tacoma, where he faces murder charges.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

