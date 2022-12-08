x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Airway Heights

According to SPD, 25-year-old Jarmal O. Packard was booked into the Spokane County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant.
Credit: KREM

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — On Monday, Dec. 5, Spokane police arrested a suspect tied to a fatal shooting that occurred on Nov. 21, 2022, in Tacoma, Wash.

According to SPD, 25-year-old Jarmal O. Packard was booked into the Spokane County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant.

Packard was arrested around 11:30 a.m. when an SPD officer located a vehicle tied to the investigation. SPD says the unoccupied car was parked at an abandoned business in Airway Heights. After setting up surveillance, police arrested Packard once he exited the building.

Packard will be transported to Tacoma, where he faces murder charges.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown

Before You Leave, Check This Out