Suspect escapes during standoff with Post Falls police

According to police, Willy has a felony warrant in Kootenai County for failing to appear on drug charges and is known to use dangerous drugs.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police are searching for a man who escaped during a standoff late Thursday night. Thirty-four-year-old Brian Willy was in front of his residence on Thursday when Post Falls officers recognized him and attempted to contact him.

Willy fled into the residence. The Special Response Team (SRT) was called because of the increased safety risk to the public and officers. According to police, Willy has a felony warrant in Kootenai County for failing to appear on drug charges and is known to use dangerous drugs. Officers from the Post Falls Police Department received recent information that Brian Willy was in possession of firearms and made threats of violence if officers tried to serve the warrant.

After police made several announcements, they entered Willy’s residence and searched it. Willy was not located, and his location is currently unknown. Anyone with information of Brian Willy’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department.

WATCH: Post Falls School District experimenting with 4-day school week

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.