Man who called 911 to report deadly hit-and-run in Airway Heights recounts incident

Monday, 29-year-old Megan Skillingstad appeared in court on two counts of vehicular homicide and hit and run. She allegedly killed two people Saturday evening.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Just before midnight Saturday night, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies found two people dead near west Trails and north Flint road.

Car debris and skid marks around the bodies signaled to deputies they were investigating a possible hit-and-run.

Tyler Ziemann said he was the one to call 911.

He said he was riding his bike when he saw one of the victims. He said she was lying unresponsive in a ditch.

"I kind of just hollered real fast cause I was riding by and she didn't answer," Ziemann said. "So, I called the police to do a welfare check, or see if she needed a ride because she was in the middle of nowhere and I wanted to make sure she was alright.”

Just after midnight Sunday morning, deputies located the suspected drunk driver responsible for the two deaths.

29-year-old Megan Skillingstad was arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide and hit and run.

She was booked into the Spokane County jail around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, Skillingstad made her first court appearance where a judge set a $1 million bond.

A family member in the court room took the stand following Skillingstad’s appearance to advocate on her behalf.

"Anyone who knows Megan knows she has a heart of gold and she’s been struggling with some things lately," a family member shared. "She was just in the wrong place, at the wrong time with the wrong substance.”

According to court documents, Skillingstad told sheriff deputies she fell asleep at the wheel and thought hit a power pole Saturday night.

Documents said Skillingstad admitted to drinking and driving. Deputies confirmed her blood-alcohol level was 0.13.

Ziemann expressed his condolences for the affected family members of the deceased.

"It's a tragedy, and a terrible, terrible way to lose family," Ziemann said. "My heart goes out to the families, I hope they're doing okay."

Skillingstad's next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.

