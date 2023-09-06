Court documents reveal new details in deadly shooting near Spokane Valley Jack in the Box

Jason Barton is facing first-degree murder charges. He is being held on $1 million bond.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near a Spokane Valley Jack in the Box that left one dead on Saturday appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

46-year-old Jason Barton is facing first-degree murder and premeditated murder charges. According to newly released court documents, surveillance video from the scene reveals more details of what led up to the shooting.

Court documents say the victim, Dennis M. Vezina (41), was near the dumpsters of the Jack in the Box before he was confronted by Barton, who was riding a bicycle. The video then shows Barton getting off his bike while Vezina tries to run away. The suspect lifts his arms towards Vezina before a gunshot can be heard.

Shot from behind, Vezina can be seen falling into a set of bushes on the east side of Hutchinson Road before he moves out of frame. Barton can be seen riding away on his bike.

Officers responding to the scene found Vezina lying in the lobby of the Jack in the Box surrounded by medics. He soon succumbed to his injuries at the scene, which documents revealed to be a single gunshot wound to his right-upper chest.

Around 3:15 a.m. the next day, detectives located Barton at his home on N. Hutchinson Road in Spokane Valley. He was taken into custody without incident. His arraignment will take place at another date.

Barton is being held on $1 million bond and his reasons for shooting Vezina are unknown at this time.

