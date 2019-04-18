LEWISTON, Idaho — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving three Lewiston Police Department officers on Wednesday.

According Lewiston Police spokeswoman Carol Maurer, a suspect died following the shooting. None of the three officers were injured, Maurer said.

The Lewiston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 3500 block of 11th St. and the 1300 block of Burrell Ave. as they are being treated as active crime scenes, Maurer said.

No information about the suspect has been released.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

RELATED: No charges for 3 officers involved in fatal Sept. 2018 shooting in Cheney