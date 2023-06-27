Suspect in Cheney Starbucks shooting arrested

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab helped identify Benjamin J. Hill, who was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on June 16.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department (CPD) and the Spokane Police Department (SPD) have collaborated to arrest a suspect in connection to the shooting that occurred at the Cheney Starbucks on March 4, 2023.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab helped identify Benjamin J. Hill who was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on June 16.

Hill was charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Assault in the First Degree. His bond is set for $1 million.

Around 9 a.m. March 4, CPD and Eastern Washington University (EWU) officers responded to Starbucks located at 2816 1st Street.

The victim told officers that their vehicle was shot while waiting in the drive-thru.

CPD officers found a single bullet struck the victim's car. No one in the car or coffee shop was hurt.

