Prosecutors are charging Christopher Teel of forcibly raping a woman in a bathroom at a Seattle car dealership Monday.

In probable cause documents, Seattle police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at a Volkswagen dealership on Leary Way NW. The address is for Carter Volkswagen.

The report says the victim, 40, went into the women's room, went into the middle stall and locked the stall door. She heard someone come in and then Teel, 24, allegedly forced his way into the stall. Police say he grabbed the woman, forced her to the ground, and raped her.

The woman screamed and Teel allegedly began choking her to make her stop, police went on to say. An employee using the men's bathroom next door heard this. He and another employee could not, however, get inside the women's bathroom because it was locked.

The alleged attacker heard the employees trying to get in and backed away from the woman, police said. That allowed the woman to unlock the door. The employees came in and restrained the suspect until police arrived.

Police say Teel admitted he went into the bathroom to have sex with the woman and admitted to locking the door.

The woman was taken to the hospital to undergo a rape examination.

Police also say that when Teel was being interviewed at police headquarters, he head-butted a detective who offered him water.

Christopher Teel was arrested on investigation of rape, assault, and unlawful imprisonment. He's only been charged with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment.

