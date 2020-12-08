Suspect charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to throw man off Monroe Street Bridge

The suspect attempted to throw the man off the bridge after he refused to give him money.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect was arrested for attempted second-degree murder Tuesday night after trying to throw a man off the Monroe Street Bridge.

A Spokane police officer was patrolling in the area when they noticed a distraught adult male. The officer contacted the man to make sure everything was ok when the man told the officer someone tried to throw him over the side of the bridge, according to Cpl. Nick Briggs.

The victim said the suspect, later identified as Vincent Petrushkin, 34, hoisted him high enough that his wais was above the railing, and he was "teetering" over the edge. The victim was able to pull himself back to safety, and the suspect fled, according to Briggs.

The Spokane police department patrolled the area looking for the suspect but weren't able to locate him initially.

Around 9 p.m. a graveyard patrol officer identified a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody. That man was later positively identified as Petrushkin by multiple witnesses, Briggs said.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is still unknown, but initial information indicates they may have been familiar with each other, Briggs said.