Suspect arrested for burglarizing, damaging Spokane entertainment club

20-year-old Cesar A. Ruiz allegedly caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damages during a burglary attempt at the Déjà Vu property.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly caused property damage to an adult entertainment club on East Sprague Avenue. The damage is estimated to total $20,000.

On Friday, a deputy with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a report of a burglary alarm at approximately 4:30 a.m. at an adult entertainment club, Déjà Vu.

According to court documents, a man used a car to ram the front door of the club and get into the building. Club security then alerted a manager of a man trying to break an ATM.

When a deputy arrived, he found the front door smashed and the door frame damaged. He saw a man, later identified as 20-year-old Cesar A. Ruiz, standing in front of the damaged door. The man turned and ran back into the building despite the deputy telling him to stop.

After more deputies arrived, they located Ruiz on the north side of the building as he tried to flee the scene. He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

During the investigation, deputies learned Ruiz caused more than an estimated $20,000 worth of damages to the property during his burglary attempt.

Ruiz was later released on his own recognizance after appearing in Spokane County Superior Court.

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained a search warrant to collect evidence of his car, a Jeep Liberty, which was located at the scene. According to documents, police found a cash drawer on the passenger seat of the Jeep.

The case remains an active investigation, and additional charges are possible.

