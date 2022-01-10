x
Police looking for suspect in attempted luring, assault incident near Rogers High School

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a bandana or mask over his face.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect in a luring and assault case near Rogers High School on Monday morning.

According to SPD, a woman was approached by a man in the area of Rockwell and Perry at around 10:20 a.m. who told her he had a gun. The victim said the man demanded that she follow him into a nearby alley. 

Then, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim, however she was able to escape before she suffered any serious injuries. 

SPD said the suspect is described as a tall, thin man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a bandana or mask over his face. Anyone with any information is asked to call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20004785.

SPD is also asking anyone who has security cameras in the area to review the footage from this morning and alert SPD if they see anyone fitting the description. 

