Police looking for suspect in attempted luring, assault incident near Rogers High School

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect in a luring and assault case near Rogers High School on Monday morning.

According to SPD, a woman was approached by a man in the area of Rockwell and Perry at around 10:20 a.m. who told her he had a gun. The victim said the man demanded that she follow him into a nearby alley.

Then, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim, however she was able to escape before she suffered any serious injuries.

SPD said the suspect is described as a tall, thin man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a bandana or mask over his face. Anyone with any information is asked to call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20004785.