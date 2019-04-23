SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A male suspect is at large after stabbing a woman and kidnapping a six-year-old child in the 12000 block of E. Blossey Avenue, according to Spokane Valley police.

The woman was stabbed multiple times in a domestic violence incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the suspect drove away in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with the license plate number APN2450. They did not provide a description of the man.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call police.

KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan is at the scene and will provide more updates as they are available.

This story will be updated.