SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for an armed robbery suspect.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the robbery happened on Monday afternoon at the Umpqua Bank branch on North Division Street, according to SCSO Cpl. Mark Gregory.

Deputies responded to a hold-up alarm at the branch located on North Division Street north of Hawthorne Road just before 3 p.m. Employees told deputies that a woman described as being in her 20s to 30s and medium height told a teller she had a knife, Gregory said.

The suspect, who has shoulder-length brown hair with purple highlights, fled on foot after the robbery and deputies were not able to find her, Gregory said.

Gregory said no one was injured during the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call SCSO Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125.

Spokane Umpqua Bank robbery suspect

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

