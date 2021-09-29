Suspect arrested after man found dead near burning camper in Idaho County

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 26 that a camper was on fire in an undeveloped campground on Forest Service Road 103.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A 24-year-old man was found dead near a burning camper on Sunday and another man was arrested in connection to his death, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 26 that a camper was on fire in an undeveloped campground on Forest Service Road 103 and a person was dead at the camper. Both sheriff’s offices responded to the scene.

The victim was identified as Wayne Michael Hodges, 24, of Orofino. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy determined Hodges had injuries consistent with homicidal violence.

The investigation led detectives to apply for an arrest warrant for Chase William Chandler, 24, of Peck, Idaho, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Chandler was arrested Tuesday in Peck for second degree murder.