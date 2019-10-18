SPOKANE, Wash. — A convicted felon has been arrested in connection with a string of car thefts from Northtown Auto Liquidators.

Police apprehended 39 year-old Wayne R. Mellgren early Wednesday morning after a witness reported seeing him inside a Mercedes sedan in the parking lot of Northtown Auto Liquidators, according to Spokane Police spokesperson officer Joshua Laiva.

Mellgren attempted to flee the scene but was caught by police with the keys to the Mercedes sedan and the paperwork from a 2011 Audi SUV which was stolen from the dealership on Oct. 16, Lavia said.

Police previously arrested Mellgren on Oct. 4th for vehicle theft when he stole a Jeep from the same dealership. He was released from custody on Oct. 7.

Mellgren was previously convicted of Attempted Vehicle Theft, Vehicle Theft, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to Laiva.

The Audi Mellgren stole was later recovered.

RELATED: Arrest made in Kootenai County for $30,000 worth of stolen tools

RELATED: Spokane police say car prowls don't stop in the winter

RELATED: Four arrests after vehicle theft, high-speed chase in Stevens County

RELATED: Washington man’s truck stolen while he was stealing from business, police say



