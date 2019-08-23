SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at Harmon Park Monday.

Mason James Bolton, 20, was arrested for first degree assault on Wednesday and booked into the Spokane County Jail. His bond is set at $750,000.

Spokane police were called to Harmon Park near North Regal and Decatur Avenue around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was given first aid and taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a press release, Sergeant Terry Preuniger said officers spoke with witnesses and were told the suspect fled the scene before officers got there. They were able to gather enough information to identify the suspect.



Anyone with further information related to this incident can contact the Spokane Police Department, reference incident #2019-20157131. Anonymous tips can be provided through www.stopspokanegangs.com.

