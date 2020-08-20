Man arrested after bodies found in suitcases on West Seattle beach in June

A 62-year-old man was booked into King County jail this week on suspicion of murdering two people whose remains were located in West Seattle in June.

SEATTLE — A 62-year-old man was arrested and booked into King County Jail Wednesday in connection to the murder of two people whose remains were found in bags on a West Seattle beach in June.

A judge found probable cause for two counts of first-degree murder and set bail at $5 million. The suspect is not being publicly named yet since he is not formally charged.

Court documents indicate the suspect and victims knew each other and got into a dispute over rent money.

On June 19, police responded after getting a call about a suspicious bag on the beach near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW.

Another bag was found in the water.

The King County Medical Examiner's office later identified the deceased as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis who died in Seattle on June 16 from multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was identified as 27-year-old Austin Wenner who died of a gunshot wound to the torso on June 16. The manner of death for both victims is homicide.

A group of teenagers on a scavenger hunt in June filmed the suitcase that had washed up near shore at Duwamish Head. They opened it while recording for a TikTok post and found plastic bags.