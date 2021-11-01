Man accused of murdering daughter's alleged sex trafficker in Airway Heights

The body remained in the trunk of the suspect's car for a whole year before it was moved by a third-party in October 2021, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested after Spokane police found a body in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle on East Everett Avenue in Spokane on Friday, Oct. 22.

The suspect, 60-year-old John Eisenman, reportedly killed his daughter’s boyfriend after learning that he allegedly sold her into a sex-trafficking organization in Seattle.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the murder took place during November of last year. After rescuing his daughter, Eisenman confronted his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend at a location in Airway Heights. Authorities said Eisenman tied the boyfriend up in the trunk of his car, hit him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.

Soon after the murder, Eisenman drove to a remote area in North Spokane County, abandoning the car with the body still inside.

The body remained there for a whole year before it was moved by a third-party in October 2021. The vehicle was then abandoned again on Everett Avenue where people began rummaging through the car, discovering the body. SPD officers verified that there were human remains in the car.

Eisenman was charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 29 and has been taken into custody without incident. Prior to the murder, Eisenman had no criminal history.