Suspect arrested in Douglas County homicide

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — A suspect's in custody after a fatal shooting in Douglas County.

According to Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), law enforcement responded to the reports of a female passenger being shot on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road.

DCSO said witnesses reported seeing the woman fall out of the vehicle in front of them around 5:18 p.m. Saturday.

Officials then say the vehicle then stopped and the man got out. He then reportedly shot the woman multiple times.

The man then began shooting at witnesses. They managed to get away with minor injuries, said DCSO.

The man then fled, but with assistance from East Wenatchee Police, Wenatchee Police, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and Fish & Wildlife, law enforcement located and apprehended the suspect without further incident.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris confirmed to KREM 2 News this is a homicide.