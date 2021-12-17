Murder suspect arrested after body was found in Airway Heights

The suspect, 23-year-old Ezekiel R. Mentell, is charged with first-degree murder.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Airway Heights on Dec. 2.

The suspect, 23-year-old Ezekiel R. Mentell, is charged with first-degree murder and will be booked in Spokane County Jail .

The sheriff's office identified the victim as 48-year-old Jeffrey Hayes. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Hayes died after he was shot in his torso and ruled his death as a homicide.

Hayes' body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 2 after a report to Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies at about 10:10 a.m. Deputies located the body in the area of Hayford Road and Balmer Road and secured the scene.

According to search warrants filed in Spokane County Superior Court, a 911 caller said a passenger in a vehicle disposed of the body in a field off N. Hayford Road north of Northern Quest. The caller said the vehicle fled northbound on Hayford Road and the suspects appeared to be two white men.

A shell casing was found near the victim’s feet, according to court documents.