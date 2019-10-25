SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was apprehended by Spokane Valley deputies and their K9, Gunnar, after getting caught driving the wrong way on I-90 and leading police on a chase.

The suspect, Kody M. Scott, 26, was initially fleeing a traffic stop after deputies caught him going east on the westbound lanes of I-90, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory of the Spokane Valley Sheriff's department.

Scott then attempted to outrun the deputy pursuing him, who then called for backup, according to Gregory.

At the intersection of Broadway and Progress, a deputy successfully deployed spike strips which deflated Scott's tires slowly, however the driver kept going, leading deputies in a high speed chase, Gregory said.

Another deputy attempted a PIT maneuver, but Scott was able to regain control of his car after spinning 180 degrees, Scott then entered a parking lot, exited his car and began running, Gregory said.

A deputy who had brought his K9 partner, Gunnar, warned the suspect that he would release the K9 if he didn't stop, but Scott continued to run. The deputy remotely released Gunnar from his patrol car, who quickly closed the divide, taking him to the ground, Gregory said.

The suspect continued to fight Gunnar, who wouldn't release him. Deputies caught up to them, and at that time Scott was taken into custody without further incident, according to Gregory.

According to deputies, after Scott got caught, he admitted "That dog is awesome, once he got me he didn't let go!"

Scott has a warrant for identity theft and was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle and his felony warrant. His bond was set at $15,000.

