SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman accused of stabbing a warming shelter staff member, said “I’m not gonna lie it was fun”.

According to court documents, Tayleeanne Guerrero came into the shelter around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was acting disorderly. Staff allowed her stay and then asked her to leave around 7 a.m., which is when the church closes it’s doors as a warming shelter.

The victim said that this is when the defendant started to get aggressive.

The staff member said she got up in his face and then stabbed him in the neck.

Guerrero told police she woke up and wanted to be next to her boyfriend, who was also sleeping in the church. The staff told her she couldn’t be there, and two men grabbed her and threw her across the room. She said when she tried to leave people started blocking the door and that the victim put her in a choke hold. She said that she grabbed scissors out of her flannel pocket and stabbed him in the neck. She said she blacked out but knew she stabbed someone, according to court documents, according to court documents.

While being booked in to Spokane County Jail Guerrero yelled “I stab dudes in the neck” and, “I’m not gonna lie it was fun” and, “he had it coming”, according to court documents.

Guerrero’s arraignment is set for Jan. 29 and bond has been set for $50,000.

