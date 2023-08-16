Sunset Highway arson suspect back in Spokane, appears in court Wednesday

Vickie Smith faces three counts of first-degree arson. She's accused of lighting fires near Catalyst Housing Project and Sunset Highway August 3.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since she was arrested August 10, Vickie Smith appeared in front of a Spokane County District Judge.

Smith was arrested in Tukwila a day after a warrant was issued in Spokane County for three counts of first-degree arson.

"Did knowingly and maliciously cause a fire and explosion located at 3900 W. Westcliff Drive," said District Judge Jennifer Fassbender, reading one of the three charges.

Smith is accused of lighting the three fires August 3 in different spots around Finch Arboretum and Sunset Highway. The blazes prompted level 3 evacuations.

"Which fire and explosion were manifestly dangerous to human life," Judge Fassbender read.

Judge Fassbender found probable cause to issue the August 9 warrant after Spokane Police tied Smith to the fires and handwritten threats to burn Spokane. Witnesses and Smith's own admissions to police about setting the fires to get housing led to her arrest.

Smith will stay in jail with a $75,000 bond, Judge Fassbender ruled Wednesday afternoon. If she posts bond, Smith must not commit any other crimes, not have contact with any witnesses in the state's case, and must maintain a current residence in Spokane County, Fassbender added.

Beyond saying she understood the charges and her rights, Smith had little to say during Wednesday's hearing. However, she did take issue with one condition of her potential bond release.

"You said something about a current address. I have no address," Smith told the judge.

"Maintain your location within the county of Spokane," Judge Fassbender elaborated.

Court records and a KREM 2 interview with a witness who helped police identify their suspect point to Smith being upset over Spokane's treatment of homeless individuals and her perceived lack of services as a reason to set the fires.

Smith does have a criminal record in Spokane County; in 2021 she pleaded guilty to assault and harassment for threatening people with a box cutter.

