Sunset Elementary student brings gun to school in backpack

KREM 2 obtained a copy of an email sent to parents of Sunset Elementary students, stating a student brought a gun to school on Monday. No students were injured.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A student at Sunset Elementary School in Airway Heights brought a gun to school in their backpack and reportedly showed it to several students, according to a letter sent to parents.

KREM 2 obtained a copy of the letter from the parent of a Sunset Elementary student. The parent told KREM 2 that they received the email at the end of the day on Monday.

According to the letter, the student had a gun in their backpack and showed it to another student while on a school bus. The students then showed it to several other students while at the school.

Two students reportedly told an adult about the weapon, and school staff was able to secure the gun, according to the letter. No students or staff were injured.

The school said that Monday's incident was "very serious and unsettling" and said the school and community need to address it.

"Weapons of any sort, even toy ones, on school premises or school-provided transportation pose extreme safety risks and violate district policy as well as state and federal law," the Sunset Elementary Principal wrote in the letter. "Please discuss with your children, tonight, if possible, the essential practice of 'see something, say something.' We would ask that part of your conversation include giving your child(ren) encouragement to seek out an adult immediately if they see or hear of anything unsafe at school."