Spokane police searching for stroller stolen from family with special needs child

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane police are searching for a stroller stolen from a family with a special needs child, according to a post on the Spokane Police Department Facebook page.

The Dreamer Design three wheel stroller was stolen from W. Longfellow in the Shadle neighborhood, police said. The stroller was taken on Dec. 3, and it has black tape around the handles, police said.

Spokane police are asking anyone who knows where the stroller is or may have seen the stroller to call Crime Check at 456-2233 and reference case #2020-20209507.