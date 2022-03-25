Stolen property and drugs recovered from Spokane home

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by Spokane Police Department to mitigate the spread of drugs in the community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property and drugs were found inside a Spokane home on Monday, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

SPD detectives originally served the home with a search warrant which eventually required SPD SWAT, the Special Investigations Unit, and hostage negotiators to peacefully remove the owners from the home.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Jesse Ray Adams Jr. for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, with additional charges pending.

Once inside, officers and detectives found both the house and the garage filled with a large amount of stolen items worth thousands of dollars, including two-stolen cars and multiple stolen firearms.

According to SPD, detectives also found and seized drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as five motorcycles believed to be purchased using drug trafficking proceeds.

They also found a large collection of tools, both hand-held and electric powered, an E-bike, ammunition and drug scales.

In addition to the house and garage, there was also a large trailer on site full of more items believed by officers to be stolen as well.

Adams already has 10 felony convictions including robbery and assault. This search and arrest happened in connection with an ongoing SPD investigation to remove those dealing controlled substances from the streets of Spokane and to interrupt the flow of drugs in the community, according to SPD.

Several owners of the stolen property were able to be identified and received their items back.