Plane stolen from Jefferson County Airport

A Cessna 150 was reported missing Tuesday night. Its last known position was southwest of Shelton.

LA PUSH, Wash. — A Cessna plane was reportedly stolen from Jefferson County Airport Tuesday night.

The plane took off around 9 p.m.

It was flying south-southwest from Jefferson County. Its GPS tacker was turned off at 9:41 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The last known position was 10.6 miles west-southwest of Shelton.

At 10:46 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call from law enforcement in Clallam Harbor County to assist with a reported plane crash near La Push and the Quileute Indian Reservation.

A crashed plane was found southeast of La Push in the Olympia National Park Wednesday.

At 11:45 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a pilot who said someone approached him at the airport asking for a ride to Astoria.

A search is underway.