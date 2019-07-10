COULEE CITY, Wash. — Two burglars are on the run after stealing an ATM in Coulee City on Monday morning, authorities said.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman used a cutting torch to break into Big Wally’s store and loaded the ATM onto a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.org.

ATM thefts in Spokane County

Spokane County deputies said in 2017 that a suspect tried to steal an ATM from the Wandermere Car Wash Plaza on North Division Street using a stolen forklift.

No money or personal information was stolen from the machine, but the man did cause $40,000 in damage to the bank and ATM.

RELATED: SCSO looking for suspect who tried to steal ATM with forklift

In 2016, two men faced a long list of charges after Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested them with what they said was a stolen truck, ATM machine and fork lift.

Court documents said the ATM machine that was once bolted down was ripped out of the concrete floor and later found smashed into pieces.

RELATED: Suspects found with stolen ATM and fork lift