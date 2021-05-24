Stevens Elementary School put on brief lockdown after report of nearby shooting Monday morning

It appeared to be an isolated domestic violence incident with no ongoing threat to the public, police say.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday morning Spokane Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cataldo Ave. and Medelia St. which caused nearby Stevens Elementary School to be put on a brief lockdown.

Spokane Police said witnesses saw a vehicle pull up to a residence around 9 a.m. and someone in the car threw something at a man who then ran at the vehicle and shot once.

The man continued running after the vehicle, which fled the area.

A K9 responded to check the area but the suspect was not located. Officers managed to help with the victim who was uninjured.

This appears to be an isolated domestic violence incident with no ongoing threat to the public. Stevens Elementary School was put on lockdown for a short time as a precaution.