FORD, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 38-year-old man in the Ford, Wash., area on Tuesday who is wanted for charges of child rape and child molestation.

According to a Facebook post by the SCSO, Donald A. Hegel is wanted for a count of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of second-degree rape of a child and a count of second-degree child molestation.

Hegel is 5-foot 8-inches and weighs 180 pounds, according to the post. He also has brown eyes.

The SCSO believes Hegel is hiding in the Ford, Wash. area. Anyone with information on Hegel's whereabouts are asked to call Stevens County Dispatch.

