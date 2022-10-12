Stevens County Sheriff's Office responding to potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area

The sheriff's office says they are responding in the area of the 4000 block of State Route 395 south.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is responding to a potentially armed and dangerous man in the area of the 4000 block of State Route 395 south.

The office announced the alert on their Facebook page.

At this time, the sheriff's office is advising residents in the area to stay inside with their doors locked and to not answer the door for anyone they don't know. Residents are also advised to immediately call 911 if they witness any suspicious activity.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more information as we receive it.

