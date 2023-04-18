Standoff leads to arrest of Ford man who allegedly shot at, threatened to kill neighbor

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Jimmy Brewer on Monday night after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his neighbor.

FORD, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) released new details Tuesday about a standoff that forced a shelter-in-place order for people living in Ford on Monday night.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Jimmy Brewer on Monday night after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his neighbor. The report of Brewer's actions led to a standoff that ultimately ended with him being arrested peacefully.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, SCSO responded to an incident happening in the 7600 block of Highway 291 south of Ford. Responding deputies were told a man, later identified as Brewer, went to his neighbor's house and began fighting with him.

During the fight, police said Brewer fired multiple gunshots into the ground before pointing the gun in the neighbor's face and threatening to kill him. Brewer allegedly said he would also kill any witnesses who called the police and any law enforcement that showed up.

Brewer eventually went back to his house, where police said he possesses multiple guns and a large amount of ammunition.

SCSO deputies, a Chewelah Police Officer and Spokane Tribal Officers responded to Brewer's home and tried to make contact with him. The victims were able to leave and a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents nearby.

Officers weren't able to get Brewer out of his house. Because of this, Spokane County SWAT was requested to assist. Before they arrived, however, deputies were able to talk with Brewer over the phone and get him to come out of the home peacefully.

Brewer was arrested and booked into the Stevens County Jail. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of harassment threats to kill. The incident is still under investigation.

