STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM

In security photos, the suspect can be seen wearing a Halloween mask and a gray sweatshirt that reads "American Eagle 1977/USA."

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.

With permission from law enforcement, STCU released security photos of the suspect, who can be seen wearing a Halloween mask and a gray sweatshirt that reads "American Eagle 1977/USA." The branch also reported that the suspect was reportedly driving a stolen 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies believe the same person depicted in the photos attempted to steal money from another financial institution two hours later.

Anyone with details about the suspect is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

