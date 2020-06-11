State revokes former Spokane officer's certification for helping daughter in kidnapping case

John Arredondo was charged with rendering criminal assistance, false swearing and tampering with physical evidence.

SPOKANE, Wash — A former Spokane police officer who pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance to his daughter in a kidnapping case is no longer a peace officer in the state of Washington.

John Arredondo was charged with rendering criminal assistance, false swearing and tampering with physical evidence after his daughter brought a kidnapping victim to his home in May 2017. Arredondo’s lawyer, Chris Bugbee, confirmed in August 2018 that he pleaded guilty to second degree rendering criminal assistance and tampering with physical evidence.

According to documents, the Criminal Justice Training Commission revoked his police officer certification on Aug. 31, 2020. A certified letter was sent to Arredondo in June but it was unclaimed and Arredondo did not request a hearing, according to documents.

Arredondo was sentenced to 364 days of suspended jail time, meaning he does not have to serve time in jail, and one-year unsupervised probation, which means he cannot commit any new crimes.

Bugbee said as part of the plea deal, one of the felonies against him would be dismissed and the other would be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Arredondo is accused of knowing about the kidnapping before the victim showed up at his home and deleting texts before investigators could look at his phone.

The victim said she was forced out of her home in May, then taken to an apartment on North Atlantic where she claims she was hit with a frying pan by Jamar Dickerson and stabbed by Ashley Arredondo. Documents said at some point Ashley picked up her sister the Knitting Factory and continued to drive around with the kidnapping victim and Dickerson in the car.

Officials said Arredondo was on duty in South Spokane when the kidnapping happened.

Arredondo claimed he was not aware of the kidnapping call because he was not listening to the North Spokane police channel. A check of the radio dispatch log showed the call was broadcast on both the north and south channels, so he should have been aware of the kidnapping while he was on duty.