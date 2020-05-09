Suspect peacefully surrenders after standoff in Five Mile shopping center parking lot in north Spokane

Spokane police were looking for the suspect related to a domestic violence call earlier Friday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect involved in a standoff with Spokane police in the parking lot of Five Mile shopping center in north Spokane peacefully surrendered Friday night.

Officers initially responded to a call saying the suspect, 37-year-old Andrew P. Perry, harassed a woman and her mother on the 3700 block of West Bismark Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday. After speaking to the woman, officers had probable cause to arrest Perry for two counts of domestic violence harassment, according to Spokane police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Perry had fled the scene before officers arrived, but was posting on his social media, Preuninger said. An officer was able to identify his location as the parking lot of Five Mile shopping center on Francis Street in north Spokane.

Officers found the suspect sitting in his car in the shopping center. When officers contacted Perry, he initially acted confused as to why they were there, Preuninger said. Then, officers say Perry pulled out a glass pipe and smoked what was later discovered to be methamphetamines. Perry also pulled out a gun and pointed it at his own head, Preuningner said.

Two armored vehicles were brought in to block the suspect's car so he couldn't drive out of the parking lot, Preuninger said. A negotiator was brought in to talk with the suspect.

During the standoff, officers say they observed the suspect smoking the glass pipe and holding the pistol to his head.

Around 11:15 p.m. negotiators were able to convince Perry to comply, and he peaceably surrendered, Preuninger says. He will face at least two counts of domestic violence harassment. Perry was transported to the hospital before he was booked into jail.

Police plan to get a search warrant for Perry's vehicle, which may result in additional charges, Preuninger said.