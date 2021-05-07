Man stabbed over fireworks argument in Northeast Spokane, police say

Spokane Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the stabbing that stemmed from argument over the lighting of fireworks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Northeast Spokane that stemmed from an argument over fireworks on the Fourth of July, according to Spokane police.

In a press release, Spokane police said they were advised of a stabbing incident on East Queen Avenue. Police said the confrontation stemmed from an argument over the lighting of fireworks.

Spokane Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the incident. Spokane police said all involved parties are accounted for and being interviewed.

The Spokane Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference Case No. 2021-20111341.

This was the 29th year of all individual consumer fireworks being illegal in Spokane.