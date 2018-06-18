SPOKANE, Wash.-- A woman was transported to the hospital on Sunday night after she suffered a stab wound in the 600 block of E Providence Avenue in Northeast Spokane.

Officials said that they arrived at the scene immediately and began giving first-aid to the victim.

According to Spokane Police, the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said that the potential suspect of the stabbing was located a few blocks away with a knife that is thought to have been used in the attack.

Ariel Ricco, 23, was booked into Spokane County Jail for suspected second degree assault. Police said that the incident does not appear to be random and it is likely that it resulted form an earlier dispute regarding living arrangements at a residence in the area.

Officials said that there is no on-going threat to the public.

