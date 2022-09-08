Suspect in St. Charles Parish fire changes plea to guilty

Rio Mirabal pleaded guilty to Damage by Fire to Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce. His change was reportedly not part of a plea deal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of setting fire to a Spokane church in 2021 appeared in court on Sept. 7 and changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents.

23-year-old Rio Mirabal pleaded guilty to Damage by Fire to Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce. His change was reportedly not part of a plea deal.

The fire was set on March 18, 2021 and heavily damaged the administrative offices of the church on North Alberta Street and its attached school. It also forced the closure of the school and postponed Mass at the church. St. Charles students began remote learning shortly after the fire.

Mirabal was identified following a tip from a community member who saw a surveillance video that was released by police. Mirabal was also linked to the burglary/arson through forensic evidence

According to court documents, Mirabel broke a window on one of the church’s doors and was able to reach in and unlock the door. He was also seen on surveillance video prying open a cabinet and pulling out four bottles of wine. He opened the wine, poured some on the ground and put one bottle in his coat pocket.

Surveillance video also captured Mirabal taking a cross off the wall and wearing it as he walked around the building. He was also seen holding a lit candle, according to documents.

Investigators believe Mirabal set multiple fires around the building.

Fire investigators found one of the fires was started in the parish office in the main lobby of the school. They believe the fire quickly spread through the offices and into the attic, according to documents.

After the fire at St. Charles was lit, the suspect walked around neighborhoods in the area tearing up and burning a Bible, Spokane police said.

No one was injured in the fire. A priest sleeping in his living quarters was awakened by a Spokane police officer who first noticed the fire when he pulled into the parking lot of St. Charles and banged on windows and doors to wake anyone who might be in the building.

Mirabel has two prior misdemeanor convictions not related to arson. He was indicted in this case in May 2021 and now faces five to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2022.

