According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a 40-year-old man died last Friday from injuries he sustained in a fight in the parking lot of Ichabod's East in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2019.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and face and was bleeding heavily when police arrived, according to the SCSO. Police have since arrested 38-year-old Joseph R. W. Riley for allegedly being the person who fought the victim, leading to his fatal injuries.

Riley was arrested for a count of first-degree assault and is in jail on an $150,000 bond, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO asks anyone that may have witnessed or has information about the fight to call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325. Riley was seen with two adult females and the victim inside the bar.

