SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A burglar was arrested in Spokane County after being caught sleeping in a person's guest room on Sunday before being linked to two other burglaries.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, a deputy responded to a house on West Griffin Road after the homeowners found a 31-year-old man sleeping in their guest bedroom.

The deputy then asked the homeowners if there were any footprints in the snow, which were located in the driveway leading to the home, according to Gregory.

The deputy recognized the size and tread of the footprints as being the same as those found at two other houses which had been burglarized hours earlier on Sunday, according to Gregory.

The deputy then found items that were reported as being stolen at the other two houses sitting on a chair in the living room while the man was asleep in the guest room, Gregory said.

The man cooperated with the deputy and said he had originally went in the home to use the phone, according to Gregory. The items stolen included a pair of headphones, food and drink items, which the man said he took because he was hungry, according to the release.

The man was charged with three counts of residential burglary.

The following video is a report on what Spokane police recommend people do if they witness a theft.