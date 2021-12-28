Spokane woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with sword, threatening police

Police said the victim had an apparent stab wound to their torso that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police said they arrested a woman Monday evening for stabbing her boyfriend with a sword at a North Spokane home.

In a press release Tuesday evening, police said officers responded to a home on North Jefferson Street near West Queen Avenue around 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. The caller said they had been stabbed by their long-time girlfriend, police say.

The victim was able to escape the home and met with officers. Police said the victim had an apparent stab wound to their torso that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. The victim told police their girlfriend was in the house with a sword and two small children were there with her. Officers were told there were firearms in the house and the suspect was intoxicated.

Police said they set up containment on the home, positioning themselves in a manner they could quickly react if it became apparent the children’s lives were in danger, while allowing enough distance to allow for negotiations. Officers tried to communicate with the suspect, but she refused and appeared very agitated, police said.

According to police, 40 minutes into begin at the home officers hear the suspect shout a statement that made officers fearful the children were in danger. Officers entered the home by forcing the door open and getting around items the suspect used to secure her position, police said.

While officers were trying to enter the home, the suspect swung the sword at an officer while yelling that she would kill them. The suspect then went further into the home.

The officer was not injured by the sword, police said, and they were able to get the children safely out of the home.

The suspect refused to put down the sword and was eventually tazed then taken into custody.

The suspect was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first and second degree assault.