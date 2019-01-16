SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman stabbed a staff member at Westminster Congregational Church's warming shelter in the neck with scissors on Wednesday morning.

Officer John O'Brien with the Spokane Police Department said the woman came into the shelter around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was acting disorderly. Staff allowed her stay and then asked her to leave around 7 a.m.

The woman then stabbed a staff member in the neck, O'Brien said. The staff member's injuries are not life threatening.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on first-degree assault charges.

O'Brien did not identify the woman or the victim.