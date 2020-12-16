Spokane vape shop fined $30k for selling nicotine products to minors

VanVal Vapor in Spokane was caught selling nicotine containing vapor products to investigators from the state attorney general's office posing as minors online.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane vape shop, VanVal Vapor, must pay the state $30,000 after it was caught selling products with nicotine in them to investigators posing as minors online, according to the State Attorney General's office.

Investigators with the Attorney General's Office posed as minors and used false identifying information to make purchases of nicotine products online, according to a release from the AG's office.

VanVal Vapor was one of seven shops to illegally sell products without verifying the age of purchasers online, according to the release. One shop completed a sale even when an investigator indicated they were 17 years old, the AG's office said.

Washington law requires stringent age verification for online sales of vapor products.

In 2019, the state of Washington changed the legal age to buy vapor and tobacco products to 21.