Detectives work to identify suspects who beat, cut Spokane Valley woman

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are working to identify two men who assaulted a woman in her home Monday evening.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, at 4:15 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home on East 16th Avenue in Spokane Valley.

The victim told deputies that she was restrained and assaulted by two men. She said she did not know the how the men got into her house and she was unable to identify the men because she lost consciousness during part of the attack. Gregory said the woman sustained serious injuries to her head and torso from being beaten and cut during the assault.

Deputies were unable to locate any suspects and they do not think this was a random incident.

Major Crimes Detectives would like everyone who may have home surveillance video on May 24 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. that captures vehicle/pedestrian traffic or the north/south side roads between the 14500 and 15100 block of E. 16th Ave. to call Detective Julian Covella at 509-477-3238.