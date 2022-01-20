Traffic Unit investigators seek answers in Spokane Valley vehicular assault

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Michael J. Schuk, 40, was arrested and charged with vehicular assault after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian on Jan. 15 at approximately 5:50 p.m.
Traffic Unit investigators are now working to identify the driver of a dark-colored truck who may have helpful information in the investigation.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of the dark-colored truck that one witness described as a newer Ford F-150.
While it is possible that the driver may not have known what occurred moments prior to driving through the incident, investigators would still like to ask the driver questions.
If you are the driver of this truck or can help identify the driver, you are encouraged to call Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Corporal Todd Miller at (509) 477-3195.