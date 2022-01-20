Traffic Unit investigators seek answers in Spokane Valley vehicular assault

Investigators are now working to identify the driver of a dark-colored truck who may have helpful information in the investigation.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Michael J. Schuk, 40, was arrested and charged with vehicular assault after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian on Jan. 15 at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Traffic Unit investigators are now working to identify the driver of a dark-colored truck who may have helpful information in the investigation.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of the dark-colored truck that one witness described as a newer Ford F-150.

While it is possible that the driver may not have known what occurred moments prior to driving through the incident, investigators would still like to ask the driver questions.