Names of SCSO deputies who killed man during SWAT standoff released

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The names of three Spokane County Sheriff's deputies who killed a man during a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley on Nov. 15 have been released.

The deputies were identified as Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident began in the 18600 block of East Lindsay Lane on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11:00 p.m., when the suspect's neighbors reported hearing gunshots. After checking their residence, they located what appeared to be two bullet holes.

Deputies arrived at the area and attempted to contact the suspect.

During the 12-hour standoff, police tried to get the suspect to cooperate, even using tear gas. SCSO said the suspect did not cooperate and even wore a gas mask to resist authorities. The suspect continued to resist arrest, shooting through open windows in his home at neighbor's houses and shooting down two police drones.

The suspect started a fire at the home at 10:56 a.m. on Nov. 15. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect, according to SCSO.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time. SCSO said the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release his name at a later time.

Nelson-Felvarg and Walton both joined the sheriff's office in 2017, and French joined in 2020.

It is not known which deputy fired the fatal shot.

The incident is now being investigated by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office for review.

